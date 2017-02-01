Family struggling to pay for assisted living costs needs donations

TEMPE, AZ - A Phoenix man is hoping what happened to his dad will inspire people to give back.

88-year old Salvatore Gagliano Sr. went from being extremely healthy to getting diagnosed with congestive heart failure overnight. Doctors broke the news to his son that Gagliano would need 24 hour care. Assisted living ranges in cost from $2,000-$10,000 per month depending on patient needs.

This was not something that the Gagliano family had planned for since the 88 year old was in good health.

"It came so unexpectedly," said Gagliano, Jr.

Gagliano says Safely Somewhere, a non-profit foundation formed to create solutions to provide care for seniors in need, stepped up to help. They try to ease the burden on anything that may not be covered under insurance, including “non-medical” care (help with bathing, dressing toileting etc.).

The organization is hosting a comedy night charity event at Tempe Improv on Wednesday, February 1. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. All ticket sales are tax deductible donations.

For more information on Safely Somewhere, click HERE.

For more informatoin on Tuesday's event, click HERE.