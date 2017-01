TUCSON, AZ - It took a team of loving and caring people to help save a spooked dog that was stuck in a storm drain in Tucson.

The dog was found inside a drain near Broadway Boulevard and Craycroft Road. People spotted the animal and tried to lure the pup to safety by using lunch food.

The dog was eventually removed from the storm drain by police officers.

The animal did not have any tags or identification and was taken to the Pima Animal Care Center.

Anyone who knows the owner of the dog is asked to contact PAC at (520) 724-5900.

Police officers, firefighters and citizens in Tucson all helped with the rescue of the dog.