Classes canceled at Tempe High School after power outage

Vivian Padilla
8:59 AM, Apr 4, 2017
tempe | southeast valley

Classes were cancelled on Monday after the winds caused a power outage.

TEMPE, AZ - Classes have been canceled at Tempe High School after winds caused a power outage on campus. 

School officials said students arriving at the school are being sent back home. 

Students who are taken to school via a bus will be taken back to their bus stops, while those still waiting to be picked up at their stops will be informed that classes have been canceled. 

After-school games may be canceled due to the power outage; updates are expected and can be checked here. 

