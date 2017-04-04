Classes canceled at Tempe High School after power outage

TEMPE, AZ - Classes have been canceled at Tempe High School after winds caused a power outage on campus.

School officials said students arriving at the school are being sent back home.

Students who are taken to school via a bus will be taken back to their bus stops, while those still waiting to be picked up at their stops will be informed that classes have been canceled.

After-school games may be canceled due to the power outage; updates are expected and can be checked here.

Classes at Tempe High are cancelled due to a power outage caused by wind damage. Students are being released. — TUHSD Communications (@TUHSD_News) April 4, 2017