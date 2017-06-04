City of Tempe offering tips and sandbags as monsoon nears

TEMPE, AZ - Ready for monsoon? The City of Tempe is offering helpful tips and sandbags to their residents as the season kicks off June 15.

The city is holding a monsoon preparedness event on June 6 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Solid Waste Compost Facility, which is the access drive north of Rio Salado Parkway and Hardy Drive.

Cadets from the Tempe Fire Department will show attendees how to prepare sandbags, as well as advice on how to stay prepared during monsoon.

Starting on June 1, Tempe will have sandbags and shovels available for self-service at the Solid Waste Compost Facility and Benedict Sports Complex, 490 West Guadalupe Road.

City officials advise that residents should fill bags one-half to two-thirds full.

Tempe city officials share the following tips on how to be ready for the storms:

Clear debris from roof gutters and downspouts.

Trim trees, especially those close to the house, to help prevent breakage and uprooting.

Pretreat pools with chlorine shock to help prevent algae growth.

Keep storm drains and gutters clear of debris. City crews are checking and clearing storm drains to allow rainwater to drain as efficiently as possible; residents can help by clearing any debris from the gutters adjacent to their property.

If you live in a flood-prone area, pack a three-day bag of supplies, including clothes and medications, in case you need to relocate quickly.

Keep pets indoors when storms are predicted.

For more information, head to the city's website.