QUEEN CREEK - A Queen Creek mom, who was kicked off a ride at Disneyland for being too large, is now inspiring others to be healthy.

Nine years ago, Christina Jordan wasn't able to get the amusement park ride seatbelt over her waist. At that time, she weighed 271 pounds.

“It was an eye-opening moment for me – I couldn’t hide from weight any longer,” said Jordan. “I decided not to just get skinny but to get healthy.”

Fast-forward to 2017 – she’s lost more than 130 pounds and is even featured in People magazine for her success.

Instead of starving herself, Jordan started eating five to six times a day. Her meals now include a lean protein, good carbohydrates and healthy fats.

Jordan is now a nutritionist is inspiring others to take control of their lives at her facility in Gilbert called Fit Body Weight Loss.

Jordan shared with us five simple tips to stay healthy:

1. Eat often

2. Eat real foods

3. Find substitutes for your favorite foods (try spaghetti squash instead of pasta)

4. Eat a combination of foods (one protein and one healthy carbohydrate)

5. Exercise (Don’t beat yourself up with excessive cardio - find the workout you enjoy and build on it)