QUEEN CREEK, AZ - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office served an animal crimes search warrant Wednesday afternoon at a home near Ocotillo and Ellsworth roads in Queen Creek.

MCSO said they found about 15 dogs at the house. The couple that lives in the home are having health issues, and the husband has been admitted to the hospital.

According to MCSO, this is not an animal hoarding situation. This is a couple with who had no way of taking care of the animals.

Deputies first became aware of the situation after receiving an anonymous tip about horrible living conditions. The couple had two weeks to make the situation better but failed to meet requirements.

MCSO said the owners will fight to keep ownership of the dogs.

Photos posted online from the scene by MCSO show several dogs in crates, but details on their conditions or the owner have not been released.