It is hidden underneath the skin, but it makes a big impact in fighting someone's drug addiction.

The implant from BioCorRx is offered here in the Valley at Arizona Recovery Center

"It's just an implant," explained James Sieffert. "Two pellets that go into your abdomen and last roughly 6 months... and then it blocks the receptors that gives the patient the highs."

The drug, Naloxone, has been around for quite a while, mostly in pill form or given as an injection.

But, Sieffert said, this implant method is most effective in addicts who may not remember to take that pill every day, or set up an appointment at the doctor's office for an injection.

The center, also making it clear though -- this is not a 'magic pill,' of sorts. They believe things like counseling and life coaching are essential in making a full recovery from a life of addiction.

