Stephen Dwyer, prevented from walking with his class this spring, graduates from Dobson High School

MESA, AZ - A student who made national news after not being allowed to graduate after battling cancer has finally gotten the chance to get his diploma.

A graduation ceremony was held Friday for Stephen Dwyer, who was barred from walking with his Dobson High classmates back in May because he was 2.5 credits short.

Dwyer withdrew from school during his junior year to receive a bone marrow transplant for leukemia. He was forced to sit in the stands and watch as the rest of his class walked across the stage.

After another semester, Dwyer was allowed to graduate.

"High school lasted a really long time, and I felt like it was never going to end," Dwyer said at a ceremony held by his family. To see and be at the end and kind of hear like the future and see it right in front of me is very special."

Also in attendance was was the bone marrow donor who saved Dwyer's life and Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

"You've inspired everybody here. You've inspired me," Goldschmidt said to Dwyer. "Before games, I'm thinking about you and other patients I've met at Phoenix Children's Hospital."