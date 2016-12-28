PD: Mesa man accused of driving drunk with 2 kids in car

MESA, AZ - A Mesa man is accused of driving drunk with two young kids in the car.

According to court paperwork, Isauro Carrillo Chavez, 34, was spotted driving erratically near the intersection of Val Vista and University drives early Christmas morning.

Chavez is accused of driving 25 mph above the speed limit in the rain and running a red light, court documents said. Police followed the suspect for one mile and witnessed him swerve between lanes and slam on his brakes.

When officers eventually confronted Chavez, he allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment, including slurred speech, blood shot eyes and an odor of alcohol. He also had a difficult time standing and following instructions, court paperwork said.

According to documents, he also agreed to a breathalyzer test and blew a .160.

During the investigation, police discovered there were two kids, ages 8 and 11 years old, also in the car at the time of the incident, paperwork stated.

The suspect was charged with aggravated DUI, child endangerment, reckless driving and criminal speeding.