Officials dedicate upgraded 911 dispatch center to serve East Valley

MESA, AZ - The East Valley is getting a new emergency dispatch center that serves several cities and will be twice the size of the one it currently has.

City officials held a dedication ceremony for the new Mesa Regional Dispatch Center on Thursday.

The center provides dispatches for Gilbert, Superstition, Queen Creek and Rio Verde fire departments. The new building, expected to be fully operational by April, will have about 2,300 square feet, more than twice as much space as it has now. Construction began in June.

The city says the center dispatches almost 100,000 calls each year and that number continues to grow.

The new building is funded by bonds and a grant.