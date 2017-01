MESA, AZ - The Mesa and Salt River Police Departments are investigating a barricade situation in Mesa.

Mesa police were called around 3 p.m. on Sunday to an apartment complex near Mesa and University drives.

According to Mesa police, they were helping Salt River police with a car chase that ended in the area.

Sabrina Ready spotted the car chase firsthand.

"We saw the police cars coming behind us," she said. "We instantly saw the white truck get over into the turning lane; ended up hitting the black vehicle that was on the extension and Broadway."

Second person ordered out of the apartment with their hands up. pic.twitter.com/q5RDxbktdx — Raquel Cervantes (@RaquelABC15) January 8, 2017

At least two men were seen walking out of an apartment unit with their hands raised above their heads and police fired bean bag rounds at one of them.

