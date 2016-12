MESA, AZ - A Mesa resident has reportedly claimed an $8.4 million jackpot from The Pick, won on Christmas Eve.

Yesterday The Pick released the ticket information because the winner had not come forward.

"It is so exciting to have a jackpot winner over the holiday season for Arizona's game The Pick," Gregg Edgar Executive Director of Arizona Lottery said. "We want to thank the lucky winner for playing lottery and helping us give back to our state!"

The winner has not been named, and says they want to remain anonymous for 90 days.

The ticket was bought at the Quik Trip near Southern Avenue and Crimson Road.