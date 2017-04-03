Mesa police investigating Saturday night homicide at apartment

MESA, AZ - Mesa police are investigating after a man was found dead near Broadway and Dobson roads on Saturday night.

Police say the homicide happened at the Central on Broadway Apartments, and as they arrived on scene they located an unconscious man at the corner of Broadway and Valenica roads.

Officials say the 30-year-old man, Shawn Kal Aguilar, had obvious stabbing injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were able to find the apartment where an altercation happened between the two men.

Police say the suspect and all involved parties were located and are being questioned by authorities.

Officials say this was an isolated incident as they continue to investigate the crime.

No other information is currently available; stay with ABC15 for more.