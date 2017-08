MESA, AZ - Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a Mesa apartment overnight.

Police say they located the victim inside his apartment near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue.

The victim's relative had called the police and told officers that he had not heard from him.

Detectives discovered trauma to the victim and are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

