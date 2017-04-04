Mesa family asks for letters to help cope with death of baby born 15 weeks premature

MESA, AZ - One family is asking for help after experiencing a tragic loss.

Amanda Brown and Anthony Jett were expecting their first child and already had a name picked out.

But Atticus Reighn couldn't wait until her due date in late May.

"The premature labor was just, it was so it just took us back so fast it was, we weren't prepared for that at all," Brown said.

"I wasn't ready, I wasn't prepared but when she told me I knew that I had to be," Jett said.

Born 15 weeks premature, baby Atticus would pass away two days after her birth.

The pain of the loss is still fresh for both parents. In trying to deal with the loss, they are looking to the future and asking for other families to write to Atticus. On what would be her 18th birthday, they can read letters sent in from what they hope will be around the world.

"I want other siblings to be able to do that. Even if they're not Atticus' sister or brother, you know we're not the only ones who have gone through this.. we need to know that our child has friends where she is."

Brown's father suffered a similar loss and believes the letters will help the young parents cope.

"I'm hoping people open up so we can share their stories and that their child's names are alive and well 18 years from now as well."

If you would like to send a letter to honor Atticus, the address is:

2857 E. Caballero Street

Mesa, Arizona, 85213.