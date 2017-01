MESA, AZ - A Valley plumber has been found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer and customers.

The Mesa Police Department launched an investigation a few years ago after a person reported Michael Duane Mullet acting suspiciously.

During the investigation, police discovered that Mullet stole $16,700 from customers in 2014 while working for Lawson Family Plumbing.

Mullet told customers to pay him directly. He would then deposit the checks into his bank account, officials said.

He was indicted on multiple counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices and theft.

His sentencing is slated for March 3.