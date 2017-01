PHOENIX - Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is still looking for a new family to take in a special trio of dogs.

An East Valley spokesman said the three were found as strays near University Drive and Ellsworth Road on December 27th.

They say the bigger dog, possibly an American Pit Bull, appears to be visually impaired, and the two smaller pups, believed to be Chihuahuas, help her get around.

The original family is no longer in a position to care for the animals. MCACC is now hoping a new home has the room and love they need.