Community meeting held after child sexually assaulted in Mesa home

MESA, AZ - Mesa Police told community members Wednesday night that detectives have received dozens of tips in the case of a stranger who broke into a Mesa home and sexually assaulted a child.

The stranger remains at large.

The incident happened overnight between Sunday, Jan. 8 and the next morning in the area of Broadway Road and Mesa Drive, police said.

Whichever route the man took to get into the home was unlocked, police said. Investigators would not say whether that was a window or a door.

A possible prowler was testing whether windows were open in the neighborhood in the days before and after the attack, police told community members at the meeting. It was unclear whether those incidents are related to the sexual assault case, police said.

"I'm going to be more aware of my surroundings," attendee Lucy Quintana said.

Police told the audience that the number one crime deterrent is ensuring the outside of a home has plenty of light.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.