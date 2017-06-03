MESA, AZ -

Mesa Mayor John Giles is not a divorced dad looking for a date in Canada, but somebody using a Match.com profile with his pictures claims to be.

Giles says he has been tempted to make a joke out of the profile and ask how many dates he got, but he says the sad part is it's not a joke. It's serious.

The Arizona Republic reports the dating profile is based out of British Columbia and claims to be looking for "another opportunity to find something special." The profile uses two pictures from Giles' Facebook page.

A woman was chatting with the person running the profile and noticed something fishy when a picture sent to her had Sen. John McCain in it. She found the man standing next to McCain to be a mayor from a city more than 1,500 miles away -- Giles.