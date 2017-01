GILBERT, AZ - Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Gilbert.

Reports came in around 6 p.m. Tuesday after a motorcyclist struck a car near Ray and Power roads.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the he suffered extremely critical injuries but later died.

MCSO Traffic Investigators are en-route to Power and Galveston to investigate a fatal motorcycle vs passenger vehicle accident. — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) January 4, 2017

It's believed that the man rear-ended a car that was stopped at a red light, MCSO investigators said. His name hasn't been released.

An investigation is ongoing and it's unknown if speed and/or impairment was a factor in the accident.

