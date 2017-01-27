Gilbert to use two-person vehicles for some medical calls

Associated Press
5:06 AM, Jan 27, 2017
5:14 AM, Jan 27, 2017
gilbert | southeast valley
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GILBERT, AZ -
Gilbert's fire and rescue department is seeing whether sending a smaller vehicle instead of a firetruck to handle some medical calls works for the Phoenix suburb.
 
Gilbert Fire and Rescue says it's starting a pilot program to send a two-person rescue vehicle with a paramedic and emergency medical technician instead of a four-person firetruck to handle less-critical medical calls.
 
Chief Jim Jobusch says the yearlong pilot program beginning Monday is an effort to maintain response standards in the growing city, which has a population of about 250,000.
 
Jobusch says all calls are important and get high-quality service but that not all require a four-person crew.
 
Chandler began using so-called "low-acuity response units" in 2015 to respond to lower-urgency medical calls.
 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ