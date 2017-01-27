Gilbert to use two-person vehicles for some medical calls

Gilbert's fire and rescue department is seeing whether sending a smaller vehicle instead of a firetruck to handle some medical calls works for the Phoenix suburb.

Gilbert Fire and Rescue says it's starting a pilot program to send a two-person rescue vehicle with a paramedic and emergency medical technician instead of a four-person firetruck to handle less-critical medical calls.

Chief Jim Jobusch says the yearlong pilot program beginning Monday is an effort to maintain response standards in the growing city, which has a population of about 250,000.

Jobusch says all calls are important and get high-quality service but that not all require a four-person crew.

Chandler began using so-called "low-acuity response units" in 2015 to respond to lower-urgency medical calls.

