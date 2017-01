GILBERT, AZ - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze at a home near Gilbert.

Firefighters assisting from Chandler, Mesa, Queen Creek continue to work on hot spots. pic.twitter.com/ak2GIcKJE5 — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) January 5, 2017

Fire crews received reports around 8 p.m. Wednesday night after flames broke out in an attic near Val Vista Drive and Chandler Heights Road.

A man was inside the home when the fire started, a fire spokesperson said.

When firefighters went inside the home the roof collapsed. No injuries were reported and it’s unknown how the fire started.

Fire is now under control. Firefighters will continue to be on the scene late into the night. pic.twitter.com/dV0NDawOvW — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) January 5, 2017

An investigation is ongoing.

