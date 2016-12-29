FD: 1 killed, 15 others injured in 10-car wreck on State Route 347

abc15.com staff
3:05 PM, Dec 28, 2016
5 hours ago
chandler | southeast valley

This collision has caused backup on the I-10 in the area.

KNXV

We’re hearing that a truck may have crossed into oncoming traffic.

KNXV
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHANDLER, AZ - One person is dead after a 12-car crash near Maricopa on Tuesday. 

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon on SR 347 near Riggs Road. 

According to a Chandler Fire Department spokesperson, seven people suffered injuries ranging from serious to critical condition. 

Initial reports said that a pickup truck was going northbound along SR-347 when it crossed into oncoming traffic near Riggs Road. The driver continued to head the wrong way and crashed into multiple other cars. 

Arizona Department of Transportation officials said southbound traffic on SR 347 was stopped at the intersection and troopers were directing northbound traffic onto Riggs.

A DPS spokesperson said despite 12 cars being involved in the crash, not all sustained damage from the collision. Some cars were hit by flying debris in connection to the accident.

Impairment was possibly a factor in the collision, but an investigation is ongoing. 

The road has since reopened.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top