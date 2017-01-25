Police searching for package thieves in Chandler caught on video

CHANDLER, AZ - Some package stealing thieves are at it again, this time in Chandler.

Janet Blanks says the crooks struck Monday around 5:00 p.m. near Chandler and Gilbert roads.

Video captured shows a male in his 50’s with a bald head approach Janet’s front door. He leans in to listen if anyone is home. After a few seconds he heads back to a maroon or red sedan. Then a woman appears from the same car, and she makes the move. She stoops down and steals the packages.

"It's hurtful, that, they obviously didn't know what was in those boxes, but I'm hoping they open the boxes and realize that they stole from a little kid,” said Janet Blanks.

Blanks says inside one of the packages was stuff for her three-year-old son. Others contained clothing which Janet sells to customers.

"I was really mad, and upset and to be honest, I was just upset that somebody would do this," said Blanks.

Blanks says she received alerts from her Ring doorbell around 5 p.m. She couldn’t get to them while she was driving but the doorbell camera caught it all.

“I'm so happy I have it. I really wish I would have answered it. I'm not sure if it would have scared them away or not,” said Blanks.

In all, the thieves ripped off close to $600 dollars. If you know the pair in the video, call Chandler Police.