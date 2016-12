CHANDLER, AZ - Officials are looking for the man who exposed himself to a woman in Chandler.

Chandler police said on December 18, at around 6:30 p.m., a woman was walking near Arizona Avenue towards Elliot Road when she was approached by an unknown man.

According to police, the man exposed himself to her and fled to an unknown location.

During the incident, the victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a man in his late teens to mid-twenties. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing and a beanie.

Police said the suspect is described as having a “baby face” and is thin build.

If you have any information regarding this incident call Chandler police at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.