CHANDLER, AZ - A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a semi-truck on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Wild Horse Pass Blvd near Interstate 10, according to the Gila River Police Department.

Authorities stated that the preliminary investigation shows that the motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was exiting the freeway when it lost control and hit the side of the semi-truck.

The eastbound I-10 exit at Wild Horse Pass Blvd. and the street's overpass are closed for further investigation.