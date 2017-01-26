Friends speak out about wrong-way crash victims still hospitalized

CHANDLER, AZ - It has been just over a month now since Brandon Guana and Kyle Ruiz were hit head on by a wrong-way driver.

That driver, allegedly crashed into the two men on the I-10 and Pecos Road on-ramp while they were in their pest control truck for work. The driver and passenger in the wrong-way car were killed.

Guana and Ruiz have been in the hospital ever since that day, suffering serious injuries.

For the first time since that crash, his co-workers are speaking out about that day and how they are doing now.

Derek Freeman is a fellow employee at Magic Pest Control in Gilbert and said the whole group is incredibly close. So, this tragedy is hitting them very hard.

"It's... it's horrific," said Freeman, cringing at the thought of seeing the crushed metal from the wreck once again.

"It's just a day you don't want to go back to," Freeman said, shaking his head.

But, that day has inspired him and his fellow co-workers to try and find ways to rally around them. Already, Freeman said, they have felt the arms of the community, helping to push them through this difficult time.

"You can never repay somebody - a whole community," Freeman said.

Now, they are still trying to raise money, but they also want to raise awareness about wrong-way driving.

"You just hope it comes to an end," said Freeman.

It has been frustrating for Freeman after seeing a slew of senseless wrong-way crashes continuing on valley roadways.

"It starts with... just letting your loved ones, your co-workers; everybody that's involved around your everyday life - you gotta let them know how you feel about it," Freeman said.

Magic Pest Control is still raising money through GoFundMe, but they are having a fundraiser this weekend, as well.

On Sunday, there will be a pancake breakfast at New Mexican Grill near Pecos and Lindsay from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.