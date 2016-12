CHANDLER, AZ - A child sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Chandler.

Police arrived on scene near Dobson and Warner roads Thursday afternoon after a report of a car versus pedestrian accident.

Chandler police say the collision involved a baby or toddler and the child was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while officers were on scene investigating.

