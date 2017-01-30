Chandler police continue search for homicide suspects a year later

Morgan Tanabe
4:32 PM, Jan 29, 2017
6:03 PM, Jan 29, 2017
chandler | southeast valley

The deadly shooting happened outside of a Chandler home exactly one year ago today (Jan. 29, 2016).

CHANDLER, AZ - Police say they're continuing to search for two men involved in the shooting death of a Chandler man exactly one year ago.

On Jan. 29, 2016, 27-year-old Aaron Yaw was shot and killed outside of his home near Frye and McQueen roads. Bayrd Goudeau, 23, was arrested by police the day after the deadly shooting. However, police continue to search for suspects Aasim Hart and Jamel Moodie, authorities said.

Police believe the shooting happened after a drug transaction, but no further information was released.

Chandler police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached by people if spotted.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Chandler Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

