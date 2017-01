CHANDLER - Chandler police have made an arrest in connection to a December 21 homicide.

Police say 21-year-old Chris Anthony Vega was arrested on January 14 in Phoenix and was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.

Vega is being accused of shooting and killing 20-yer-old Dominique Vega near Arizona Avenue and Ivanhoe Place in December. The victim and the suspect are not related.