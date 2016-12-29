Chandler PD arrest 21-year-old accused of stabbing man

CHANDLER, AZ - Chandler police have arrested a 21-year-old man who they believe stabbed a man multiple times.

According to police, Miguel Angel Rivas was arrested after police and canines were looking for the man near Alma School and Ocotillo roads. Police say Rivas stabbed another individual several times shortly after 6 a.m.

The suspect and victim are known to each other, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Charge against Rivas are currently unknown as detectives are still investigating the stabbing.

