Judge tosses court order against Apache Junction woman now allowed back in home

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ - An Apache Junction woman is getting the green light to stay in her home after an injunction of harassment was filed against her by her tenants.

A judge tossed the injunction against 72-year-old Virginia Kelley on Thursday, which means she is legally allowed to be back on her property and in her home.

The move comes after protesters held a rally outside of the courthouse armed with "Elderly Lives Matter" signs.

Kelley explained that she allowed a struggling family to move in after being told by the parents that they wanted to "start over in the country."

However, after just three months, the couple became violent and when the homeowner asked them to leave, they filed an order of protection against Kelley.

According to Kelley, her tenants accused her of threatening to assault them and as a result, the woman was told she had to leave her own property. With difficulties walking, her family and friends reached out to ABC15 for help.

Days later, the injuction has been lifted, and Kelley can now return home.