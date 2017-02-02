VIDEO: Man, woman arrested for allegedly burglarizing west Valley dentist office

PHOENIX - Police say two people are in custody in connection to a burglary at a west Valley dentist office early Wednesday morning.

The owners of All Smiles Dentistry, near 108th Avenue and Indian School Road, say the burglary happened just before 2 a.m.

Surveillance cameras captured the whole incident very clearly — video shows a man and woman enter the office, pull Apple computer screens off the desk and run off with them.

On Thursday, A Phoenix police officer spotted 39-year-old Billy Clayton and 25-year-old Shawna Houseal walking near 101st Avenue and Camelback Road. The officer detained the pair after realizing that the two matched the suspects' description in the dental office burglary, police said.

According to a police spokesperson, both people were detained for questioning and investigators were able to link them to a separate burglary on Jan. 23 where a computer monitor was also stolen.