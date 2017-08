PHOENIX - At least five people were taken to the hospital after a semi-truck rolled onto several passenger cars near 59th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Phoenix fire says one of the victims is in critical condition at this time.

Two additional victims declined treatment.

A driver of a pickup truck involved in the collision was able to be removed from his vehicle with the help of a Good Samaritan that smashed the window of his truck, officials said.

Fire officials say the truck spilled 150 gallons of jet fuel into a nearby irrigation canal. Crews used damning and diking equipment to isolate and absorb the spilled fuel.

Phoenix fire says there is little to no threat to the population or environment as the leak has been secured.

It's unclear at this time where the truck was headed to.

Lower Buckeye Road is closed between 51st Avenue and 59th Avenue will be closed for the next several hours.

There is no word yet on the cause of the incident.

