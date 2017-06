PHOENIX - Firefighters are investigating after the roof of Estrella Junior High in west Phoenix caught fire on Friday night.

Thirty firefighters from the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments responded to a fire on the exterior of the school near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road around 10 p.m.

Phoenix fire said construction crews were applying a new roof and were using tar.

It appeared that the tar became too hot and caught fire, according to Phoenix fire.

Fire officials say the fire did not spread inside the school, however the school did suffer some smoke damage.

There were no injuries reported from the incident, according to Phoenix fire.

A fire investigator will rule the ultimate cause of the how the fire started.