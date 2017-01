PHOENIX - Police are searching for two men who burglarized a Phoenix store that specializes in radio detection equipment.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the suspects broke in through the front door window of AZ Locators near Thunderbird Road and 35th Avenue.

Once inside, the men stole multiple items including video equipment and rolls of video cable, officials said. The pair left in a sedan, but no other information is known about the car.

The monetary value of the items is also unknown at this time.

The first suspect is described as being white, between 25-35 years old, about 5'10" and 180 pounds. He was wearing a baseball cap, sweatshirt and jeans.

The second suspect is Hispanic, also between 25 and 35 years old, about 5'8", and 160 pounds. He has a shaved head, mustache and was wearing jeans and a hoodie.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the suspects' whereabouts, is asked to call 480-WITNESS.