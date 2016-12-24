PD: Armed robber hits check cashing stores in Phoenix, Glendale

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in multiple armed robberies around the Valley.

Officials said that the suspect robbed three check cashing stores in Phoenix and one in Glendale between Aug. 10 and Dec. 13.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic male, 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, beard, often seen wearing a black baseball hat, long sleeve shirts, jeans and tennis shoes.

Robbery locations include 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street, and 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Police said the robber commonly commits these armed robberies at the beginning or end of a shift. He is known to be armed with a handgun and has been seen in a white sedan.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix police or can leave an anonymous tip with Silent Witness by calling 480-WITNESS.