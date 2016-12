PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a teenager accident shot a second teenager while mishandling a gun.

The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday near 39th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Police say the 15-year-old male accidentally shot the 13-year-old male victim while mishandling the gun. The victim has serious injuries, but they are not life threatening, according to police.

Police say they will continue to investigate the incident, but no arrests have been made.

