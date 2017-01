PHOENIX - Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after the ATV they were riding crashed with a vehicle on 75th Avenue just north of McDowell Road.

Phoenix firefighters say two women in their 20s on the ATV were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

It's believed that the two women crashed into a black SUV, however, an investigation is ongoing, Phoenix police said.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition but are expected to recover.

No further information was immediately available.

