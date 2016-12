PHOENIX - A Phoenix Fire Department truck pulled up to a humble west Phoenix home on Friday. Captain Ray Garcia was there to deliver a very special surprise.

"Oh wait look what else I had in the truck!" said Captain Ray Garcia with his arms filled with gifts.

Christmas came a little early for those inside.

The gifts were all for the family that struggles everyday against incredible odds.

"Well this was awesome, to tell you the truth, we didn't expect anybody to come at this time," said Marco Zepeda who supports his family by selling mops and brooms along the side of the road.

Zepeda first shared his story of how he risks life and limb to sell items on the roadside despite being blind earlier this month.

He works to support his wife, who is also blind, and their four children.

Phoenix firefighters teamed up with the community which is still in awe of a man who does so much without his vision.

"Well it started with foothills sports medicine out in Litchfield Park. They contacted me and told me they had some gifts for a family," said Captain Ray Garcia.

The gift giving is not over.

A GoFundMe account for Marco and his family has more than $4,000.

Marco says he can never repay the generosity.

However, he hopes to inspire others, no matter the odds they face.

"There's nothing that can stop you for what you need to do, to survive or for you to have a blessed day, every day," said Marco.

Those who would like to contribute to the GoFundMe can do so by clicking here.