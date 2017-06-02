PHOENIX - A car accident in west Phoenix is warranting a “major medical response,” Phoenix Fire says.

Crews were called to the area of 17th Avenue and Camelback Road around 3:15 p.m. Friday after receiving reports about a T-bone accident involving three cars.

A 36-year-old pregnant woman was involved in the crash and transported to a local trauma center in serious condition, a Phoenix fire spokesperson said. A 21-year-old woman also suffered serious injuries.

As a precaution, two kids are hospitalized and being treated for minor injuries, officials said.

Authorities are currently investigating.

CLOSED EB/WB Camelback, as well as NB 17th ave is CLOSED at the intersection, due to a collision #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) June 2, 2017

Drivers should avoid the area until further notice. Check here for the latest traffic updates.

