abc15.com staff
3:25 PM, Jun 2, 2017
4:56 PM, Jun 2, 2017
The incident happened near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road.

PHOENIX - A car accident in west Phoenix is warranting a “major medical response,” Phoenix Fire says.

Crews were called to the area of 17th Avenue and Camelback Road around 3:15 p.m. Friday after receiving reports about a T-bone accident involving three cars.

A 36-year-old pregnant woman was involved in the crash and transported to a local trauma center in serious condition, a Phoenix fire spokesperson said. A 21-year-old woman also suffered serious injuries. 

As a precaution, two kids are hospitalized and being treated for minor injuries, officials said.

Authorities are currently investigating.

Drivers should avoid the area until further notice. Check here for the latest traffic updates.
 

