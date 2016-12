PHOENIX - Several people have been detained at multiple locations after reports of shots fired in a west Phoenix neighborhood, according to police.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard said officers were called to the scene at 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road Monday afternoon after receiving reports of gunshots.

Footage from the scene showed multiple police units stationed in the parking lot of the Siegel Suites complex.

No shooting victims had been located as of 3 p.m., Howard said.

Police believe someone got a gun as a Christmas gift, then fired off rounds in the parking lot. People reportedly scattered and fled into the complex.

#BREAKING @phoenixpolice at 83rd Ave & I-10. PD believes someone got a gun for Christmas and fired off rounds into the parking lot. No injrs pic.twitter.com/Sx20n3sE6l — Joe Bartels (@Joe_Bartels) December 26, 2016

Officers are trying to sort out who pulled the trigger, police told ABC15 crews at the scene.

Police have detained several people and are continuing to investigate.

