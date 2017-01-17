Mother of rollover crash victim in Tonopah that led to trooper ambush speaks out

TONOPAH, AZ - ABC15 talked to the mother of a crash victim that was connected to an incident where a man ambushed a trooper.

Trooper Edward Anderson with the Department of Public Safety responded to I-10 near Tonopah Thursday morning after drivers reported a rollover crash. Drivers also reported a man dragging a woman’s body out of the vehicle.

The man was later identified as Leonard Pennuelas Escobar.

Escobar shot Anderson after he approached him and began assaulting the trooper until a good Samaritan stopped to render help to the officer and shot Escobar three times in order to subdue him.

The woman in the rollover crash was identified as Vanessa Lopez-Ruiz, she was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident.

Lopez-Ruiz’ mother spoke out about the incident saying she has never met Escobar.

“I want to know what happened,” Jessica Ruiz, Vanessa’s mother, said.

“I don't know what type of person [Escobar] was. Mean? Nice? I don't know,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz had been waiting for her daughter to want to start over in life and return home. Ruiz said her daughter became depressed two years ago after her father died, and had not been a drug user before then.

“She was going through some very hard things in her life, for quite a bit of time.”

Vanessa’s two sons were living with her mother.

"I wanted her to come home to me,” Ruiz said.

“The right way, not this way."

Ruiz is raising money for her daughter’s funeral through a GoFundMe page.