More than two thousand dollars raised for blind Phoenix man and his family

PHOENIX - We first heard about Marco Zepeda and his fight earlier this month.

The blind father of four has been selling mops and brooms in West Phoenix to support his family. Since our first story, dozens have reached out asking where they can find Marco so they can help him.

"I feel comfortable when somebody comes to me from nowhere and say that's I'm an inspiration for them," said Zepeda.

Zepeda’s story was especially an inspiration for one couple, Aron and Cristal Soto. The Sotos have seen Zepeda selling his mops and brooms for months. Then one day, Aron decided he wanted to do more.

"He goes, 'I want to help him,' and I'm like, 'Okay!'" said Cristal Soto.

Cristal and Aron went online and created a GoFundMe account for Marco. The account has now raised more than $2,000.

"We never thought it was going to go that high and I never thought I was going to get here with it," said Soto.

Since then account opened, the Soto’s and Zepeda’s have become friends. Cristal helped Marco and his wife celebrate his daughter’s birthday. They’ve even helped out by offering the family rides.

"For me the money isn't important. What's important is to have friends. Friends that you can count on all the time and that they are there when you really need them. That's what a friendship is," said Zepeda.

Lately, Zepeda hasn’t been able to “work” as much as he likes. His youngest daughter, Alexandra, is battling retinoblastoma and needs frequent chemo treatments.

Money raised by the GoFundMe will help the Zepedas with medical bills and find a new home for their family. Those who would like to donate can do so by clicking here.