TONOPAH - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has located the mother of a boy found alone in Tonopah on Monday morning.

According to MCSO, the child was found near 371st Avenue and Indian School Road. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and a diaper at the time.

Officials say he is unresponsive to verbal communication and may be autistic.

He appears to be between 5 and 9 years old. He's in good health, but is being taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Fortunately, the child's mother was located around 11 a.m. MCSO will be investigating the incident further.