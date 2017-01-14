MCSO investigating deadly shooting in Laveen

LAVEEN, AZ - Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim was dropped off at a hospital in Phoenix early Friday morning.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the patient was brought to the hospital near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road before 4 a.m. and later airlifted to another facility in serious condition.

Deputies say the victim, later identified as 22-year-old Irvin Salazar-Murillo, of Glendale, died from his injuries.

Officials are now investigating a home near 55th Avenue and Dobbins Road in Laveen Village where the shooting occurred during a party. MCSO says "about 14" people inside the home were being uncooperative, so MCSO SWAT was called to the scene, according to spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

Since then, subjects inside the home have complied and are now being questioned about what happened.

Sgt. Enriquez says the home in Laveen has a history of parties and loud music.

Homicide detectives are on scene investigating. Stay with ABC15 for updates.