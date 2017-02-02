Maricopa County Animal Care and Control introduces new program to assess dogs' personalities

PHOENIX, AZ - Animal Care and Control in Maricopa County is rolling out a new program, which aims to provide a genuine glimpse at dogs’ personalities in the shelter.

Dogs Live to Play – Now Let Them Play to Live was introduced last week. According to a shelter spokesperson, aside from providing dogs with much-needed exercise, mental stimulation and socialization skills, dogs will be given the opportunity to show their true selves outside of a kennel.

The program eliminates the previously implemented dog assessments and instead provides a more accurate read of each individual dog.

Looking to adopt a pet?

West Valley Animal Care Center

2500 S. 27th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85009

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.