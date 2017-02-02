Maricopa County Animal Care and Control introduces new program to assess dogs' personalities

PHOENIX, AZ - Animal Care and Control in Maricopa County is rolling out a new program, which aims to provide a genuine glimpse at dogs’ personalities in the shelter.
Dogs Live to Play – Now Let Them Play to Live was introduced last week. According to a shelter spokesperson, aside from providing dogs with much-needed exercise, mental stimulation and socialization skills, dogs will be given the opportunity to show their true selves outside of a kennel.
The program eliminates the previously implemented dog assessments and instead provides a more accurate read of each individual dog.