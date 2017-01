PHOENIX - Police have identified a man who was found deceased inside a parked car on New Year's Eve.

According to the Police Department, Oswaldo Antonio Neibla-Godoy, 35, was found just before 11 a.m. by officers near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The man was inside a parked vehicle when a patron at a nearby McDonald's restaurant noticed him.

Police said the man had sustained several gunshot wounds and was dead.

Police are still investigating this case and encourage anyone to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS.

They said there is no credible suspect description at the moment.