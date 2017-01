PHOENIX - A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning after crossing the street and being hit by a vehicle near 51st Avenue and Osborn Road.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a man between the ages of 20 and 30 was walking mid-block in the area with someone he knew when he was struck by a vehicle around 2 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested about one to two miles away from the scene after he fled from the collision. The man was driving a pick-up truck. He's between the ages of 20 and 30.

Police located the man who was struck lodged underneath the truck near 54th Avenue and Osborn Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the fire department.

So far, impairment is unknown.

Police continue to investigate this situation; roadways have been affected, for traffic conditions, click here.

