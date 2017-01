PHOENIX - Police have arrested a man in connection with a mobile home fire in Phoenix earlier this week.

According to documents, Barry John Calarino, 35, was at the scene of the fire that broke out near 67th Avenue and Fillmore Street on Wednesday evening.

Police were dispatched to the fire after reports that a possible suspect was at the home and had been trying to light his mother on fire inside the home, documents say.

Officers contacted the suspect who had a knife and lighters in his hands. He complied with the officer who told him to stop walking toward a vehicle parked near the house and was then detained.

Documents say that Calarino admitted to setting a fire in the living room with gasoline and lighter.

Fire crews told ABC15 after the fire that no injuries were reported.

Calarino has since been booked into jail on an arson charge.